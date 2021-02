A 50-year-old-man hailing from Kotedhara got injured after he was knocked by an unknown vehicle near Rajouri town.

Injured have been identified as AzamHussain son of Mohammad Razaq resident of Kotedhara village of Rajouri.

Police said that the victim was hit by an unknown vehicle near an old bus stand on Monday evening and was shifted to GMC Rajouri for treatment.

“He is stable and out of danger whereas cognizance of the matter has been taken in Rajouri city police post.” added police.