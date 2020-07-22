Pika gun among arms cache recovered as security forces bust militant hideout in J&K's Rajouri

Latest News, Pir Panjal
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: July 22, 2020, 10:56 AM

Police and security forces have busted a militant hideout in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of arms, including a pika gun, officials said on Wednesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said that an information was received by the police regarding suspected presence of a militant hideout in Manyal area of Thanamandi after which teams of Rajouri police, Special Operation Group and 38 Rashtriya Rifles launched a Cordon and Search Operation late Tuesday.

“The entire area was kept under cordon and in the wee hours of Wednesday, searches were launched during which a militant hideout established under a portion of dense bushes was busted,” said the SSP.

He added that 01 Pike Rifle, 01 Chinese Pistol, 01 Local Pistol, 01 AK Magazine, 02 Pistol Magazines, 168 Pika rounds, 47 AK rounds, 04 pistol rounds, 02 UBGL grenades, 01 Binocular, 08 Ammunition belts, 01 Antenna and 01 Tape recorder have been recovered from the hideout.

