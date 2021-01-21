Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
Pipping ceremony held at DPL Reasi

Pipping ceremony was held at DPL Reasi today.

During the ceremony, several officers including recently promoted Inspector namely Purshotam Kumar I/C PP Dhansal,  Tribhawan Khajuria P/S Reasi, Sajad Iqbal I/C PP Bhambla and Sh. Suman Singh P/S Katra was pinned with the new Rank of Inspector  by Rashmi Wazir (KPS) SSP, Reasi, Surjit Kumar Bhagat  (JKPS)  Addl. SP Reasi, Mumtaz Ali Bhatti (JKPS) Dy.SP DAR DPL Reasi,  Sh. Iftkhar Ahmed (JKPS) DySPHQrs. Reasi, Kuljeet Singh SDPO Katra, Khalid Ashraf SDPO Mahore and Satish Bhardwaj SDPO Arnas besides SHOs were present, during the rank ceremony which was held at the Conference Hall of District Police Lines Reasi.

