Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 4, 2021, 1:12 AM

Police arrests husband in Rajouri woman's mysterious murder case

GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: February 4, 2021, 1:12 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district have booked and arrested a man for murder of his wife who died under mysterious conditions on 16 Nov, 2020 after which inquest proceedings of the incident were taken up in Sunderbani police station.

On 16 November, 2020, an information was received regarding the mysterious death of Rupakshi Sharma, wife of Shanker Sharma resident of ward 4 of Sunderbani town.

Trending News

House gutted in Sopore

Upgrade basic amenities in Srinagar: YNC

Hakeem Yaseen calls on LG Sinha

Div Com reviews progress on AIIMS, Bakhshi Stadium, other major projects

Taking cognizance of the incident, police started inquest proceedings under 174 CrPC and post mortem of body was conducted in Sunderbani through board of doctors and spot evidence were also collected.

SSP RajouriChandanKohli said that a special investigation team headed by Sub Divisional Police Officer NowsheraZakirShaheenMirza and Station House Officer SunderbaniSanjeevSlathia under the supervision of Additional SP Nowshera, GirdhariLal Sharma was constituted and investigation of the case was carried out in professional manner taking into note all the statements, evidences, circumstances and legal aspects.

“The needle of suspicion turned towards victim’s husband namely Shanker Sharma who was also detained while medical report and post mortem report established death of woman due to strangulation after which victim’s husband has been booked and arrested in case of murder of his own wife.” said SSP.

Latest News
File Photo. Source: Twitter / @KhabreeM

'Flash Mob' to 'Hashtags': Keeping Delhi Police on their toes

174 doctors, 116 nurses, 199 health workers died due to COVID-19: Govt

Centre decides to induct more private sector specialists in govt departments

'Rs 2,326 cr transferred to ineligible beneficiaries under PM-KISAN'

He added that a FIR 10/2021 under sections 302 IPC have been registered in Sunderbani police station and the accused stands arrested.

Related News