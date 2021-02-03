Police arrests husband in Rajouri woman's mysterious murder case

The Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri district have booked and arrested a man for murder of his wife who died under mysterious conditions on 16 Nov, 2020 after which inquest proceedings of the incident were taken up in Sunderbani police station.

On 16 November, 2020, an information was received regarding the mysterious death of Rupakshi Sharma, wife of Shanker Sharma resident of ward 4 of Sunderbani town.

Taking cognizance of the incident, police started inquest proceedings under 174 CrPC and post mortem of body was conducted in Sunderbani through board of doctors and spot evidence were also collected.

SSP RajouriChandanKohli said that a special investigation team headed by Sub Divisional Police Officer NowsheraZakirShaheenMirza and Station House Officer SunderbaniSanjeevSlathia under the supervision of Additional SP Nowshera, GirdhariLal Sharma was constituted and investigation of the case was carried out in professional manner taking into note all the statements, evidences, circumstances and legal aspects.

“The needle of suspicion turned towards victim’s husband namely Shanker Sharma who was also detained while medical report and post mortem report established death of woman due to strangulation after which victim’s husband has been booked and arrested in case of murder of his own wife.” said SSP.

He added that a FIR 10/2021 under sections 302 IPC have been registered in Sunderbani police station and the accused stands arrested.