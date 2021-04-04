Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: April 5, 2021, 12:13 AM

Police continues drive against violators of COVID19 SOPs

In order to enforce use of face masks and adherence to COVID19 protocols, Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri fined several violators on Sunday.

Special teams have been constituted at all police stations and police posts level for awareness generation and enforcement.

During the drive, several violators were intercepted for not wearing face masks and violators were fined on the spot. In the areas of Police Station Rajouri and Police Post Lamberi alone, the police team fined violators and realised fine to the tune of rupees 10,500 and rupees 17,000 respectively.

Similar drives were also carried out in the jurisdictions of Police Stations Kalakote, Sunderbani, Budhal, Manjakote and Darhal.

