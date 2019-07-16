Pir Panjal
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhadarwah,
UPDATED: July 16, 2019, 1:37 PM

Police officer dies in car accident near Doda in Jammu and Kashmir

An official said that his car, bearing registration number JK06A-4758, skidded off the road and fell into about 350 feet Nallah.
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Bhadarwah,
UPDATED: July 16, 2019, 1:37 PM

A 55 year-old police officer was killed when a vehicle he was driving skidded off the road and fell into nallah near Doda in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Niaz Ahmad posted at Police Post Dessa, was on his way from his residence in Beoli village to Doda Town in his car when the mishap took place.

Trending News

Lok Sabha passes NIA amendment bill 2019

'Modi govt will never misuse NIA law'

KATHUA RAPE-N-MURDER | Trial begins at JJB Kathua, next hearing on July 29

HC reserves orders on plea against 2016 KAS exam

An official said that his car, bearing registration number JK06A-4758, skidded off the road and fell into about 350 feet Nallah.

“Locals and the police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted him to District Hospital Doda, where doctors declared him as brought dead,” a senior police officer said.

Tagged in , ,
Related News