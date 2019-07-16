Police officer dies in car accident near Doda in Jammu and Kashmir

A 55 year-old police officer was killed when a vehicle he was driving skidded off the road and fell into nallah near Doda in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Niaz Ahmad posted at Police Post Dessa, was on his way from his residence in Beoli village to Doda Town in his car when the mishap took place.

An official said that his car, bearing registration number JK06A-4758, skidded off the road and fell into about 350 feet Nallah.

“Locals and the police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted him to District Hospital Doda, where doctors declared him as brought dead,” a senior police officer said.