Police solve Rajouri murder case

Police on Monday said it has solved the case of murder of a man and arrested the deceased’s wife and their son-in-law for the crime.

Sharing details of the case, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said on June 11, police station Kandi received information that an unidentified body was lying in Panjnara forest area.

The SSP said a police team headed by Station House Officer, Kandi Mustaj Ahmed reached on the spot and with the help of locals the victim was identified as 45-year-old Muhammad Sharief, son of Bulla of Sakri village.

The SSP said the body was lying in mysterious conditions with deep wounds after which forensic team was also rushed to the spot for spot examination and later the body was shifted to Kandi hospital where doctors conducted medico-legal formalities including autopsy before handing over the body to the family for last rites.

“Investigation into the matter was initiated and a special investigation team under the supervision of Additional SP Rajouri Liyaqat Ali started the investigation,” said the SSP.

He said the deceased’s son-in-law became a prime suspect in the investigation and he was held for to questioning.

“During sustained questioning he confessed to having committed the crime with a well hatched plan in which his mother-in-law (victim’s wife) was also involved.” The SSP said.

As per the police, the victim had gone out on routine work on June 8 when the accused Latief of Panjnara called him and both went to Patli Dhok for purchasing a bull.

On retrun, the police said, the duo opted for a route which passes through a dense forest.

“While passing through the forest, the accused Muhammad Latif used a sharp edged axe to attack his father-in-law, killing him on the spot. The accused then fled the spot along with the money that the victim was carrying with him.” police said.

The wife of the deceased, Guljan Begum was also put to questioning who also confessed to have hatched the conspiracy of murdering her own husband, said the police.

The duo have been arrested and a formal case (FIR No 68/2020) has been registered under sections 302/382/34 IPC.