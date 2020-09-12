Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
JAVED IQBAL
Poonch,
UPDATED: September 13, 2020, 2:20 AM

Poonch: Cross-LoC shelling continues for 3rd day

Pakistani army on Saturday resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling in the villages along Line of Control in Mendhar and Poonch sectors for the third consecutive day, said an army official.

Jammu-based defence spokesman, Lt Col Devandar Anand said on Saturday evening, Pakistan army violated ceasefire and resorted to unprovoked fire and shelling in forward areas of Mankote and Poonch.

“Besides use of small arms, Pak army also resorted to mortar shelling.” The PRO said. “Our army is retaliating befittingly.”

