Poonch: Driver arrested after photograph of overloaded cab goes viral on social media

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested a cab driver after a photograph of his overloaded vehicle went viral on social media platforms.

In its official statement, police in Poonch said that a picture was posted on social media in which it was seen that driver of the vehicle allowed the passengers to sit on the roof top while several others hung from the rear.

The vehicle was plying from Sathra to Galinag in Poonch Mandi and overloading put human lives at risk, it said.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Taking cognisance of the matter, station house officer Mandi Ravinder Rakwal arrested the driver namely Tariq Hussain son of Muneer Hussain resident of Galinag Mandi and the vehicle JK12 6883 has been seized.

A case FIR 44/2019 under sections 336 RPC has been registered in police station Mandi against the driver.