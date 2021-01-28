Poonch woman who strayed into PaK handed over to authorities

A middle aged woman from Chela Dhangri village of Poonch’sMandi tehsil who had inadvertently crossed into Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK), has been handed back to the authorities, officials said..

The woman, Zareena Bi, aged around fifty years, had crossed over to the other side four months ago, but has been handed back by PaK authorities on Thursday, Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said. Officials on the other hand said that a woman inadvertently crossed LoC four months ago from Poonch sector after which a missing report was also registered in local police station and later it came to fore that she is in PaK.

“On Thursday, PaK authorities handed her back from Chakan Da Bagh.” officials said. They added that formal handing over of women took place at Chakan Da Bagh crossing point at Poonch on Thursday morning.