GK News Network
Rajouri,
January 1, 2021

Progress of RDD, health, education, ICDS, projects reviewed

Rajouri,
District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh on Friday convened a meeting of the concerned officers to review the progress of Rural Development, Health, Education, ICDS and Youth Services and Sports Departments under district capex budget 2020-21.

The meeting was attended by Chief Planning Officer, Mohammad Khurshid; Programme ICDS, Kartar Singh; Executive Engineer REW, Noor Ali; Chief Education Officer, Gulzar Hussain; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamim Un Nissa Bhatti; Chief Accounts Officer, Nazma Azmin and concerned officer from District Youth Services and Sports Department.

