Pir Panjal
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 2:58 AM

Prominent scholar Shahbaz Rajourvi passes away

Prominent scholar and writer of Urdu, Gojri and Pahari, GhulamNabiShahbaz popularly known as ShahbazRajourvi passed away after a brief illness period in Rajouri.

A resident of Behrote village of Thanamandi in Rajouri, Shahbaz retired as Senior Lecturer from Jammu and Kashmir Education department in 1984 from Urdu stream and performed his services not only in Urdu but in Kashmiri, Pahari and Gojri languages also.

Father of Deputy CMO Rajouri Dr. AneesAltafAbhi and an official of Indian Air Force, ShahbazRajourvi was a noted intellectual personality of Rajouri who was recognised internationally.

He was recipient of Sahitya Academy Award in Kashmiri language and Jammu and Kashmir Cultural Academy award besides dozens of more awards in writing and literary category.

ShahbazRajourvi was hospitalised in a hospital at Jammu after his health deteriorated following hypertension attack and was brought back to Rajouri two days ago but he breathed his last two days ago.  People from all sections of society have condoled his demise.

