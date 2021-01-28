Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 1:38 AM

Rajouri developmental projects run at snail's pace: Zulfikar Ali

GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 29, 2021, 1:38 AM
File Photo

Former cabinet minister and vice-president, Apni Party ChoudharyZulfikar Ali today expressed concern over the long-pending incomplete developmental projects in the district.

Ali was addressing a huge public rally at Kotranka, Rajouri District. He said that the developmental projects have come to stand still in the District in absence of a popular Government in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that “the people are not being given heed by the officials in tehsil and even in district offices of the Government and developmental activities are going on at a snail pace.”

“Different developmental projects which were started during the last popular Govt in J&K are yet to be completed,” he said and further added that the projects like Anas irrigation project, Kotranka-Khawas Road, Degree College Building Kotranka, eco-tourism park; amusement park in Kotranka, all PMGSY roads, and other sectors are the glaring examples of poor developmental work,” said Zulfikar.

