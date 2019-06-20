Rajouri hospital receives new equipments

The Rajouri hospital, which was recently upgraded from District Hospital level to Government Medical College Associated Hospital, has received a number of new equipments.

Since the hospital was upgraded in January, a number of new equipments, machinery and healthcare systems have been received.

Medical Superintendent of Rajouri hospital, Dr Suresh Gupta, said that some ventilators have been received in the hospital and the process to setup an Instant Care Unit (ICU) is in process.

“An ultrasound machine has also been requisitioned, while the construction work of an additional two hundred bed complex has recently been started,” he said.

On being asked about the defunct CT scan machine in the hospital, the Medical Superintendent said that a new CT scan machine of latest technology has been requisitioned and the higher authorities have agreed on it. Besides, the existing defunct machine will be repaired, he said.

He further said that around twenty new baby warmer units have been received, out of which some have been installed in the Special Neo-Natal Care Unit (SNCU) and other have been kept in the paediatrics ward.

Meanwhile, Principal of Government Medical College Rajouri, Dr Kuldeep Singh, said that a new project of setting up a central oxygen plant in the hospital is in the pipeline.

“We have initiated all possible steps to improve the healthcare services in the hospital and the Medical Superintendent is personally monitoring the system,” the Principal said.

NEW DEPARTMENTS STARTED

After the recent up-gradation from the level of District Hospital to Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri, many new departments have now been opened in the hospital.

As a result, the treatments of several ailments, for which patients had to travel to Jammu or Srinagar, are now available in Rajouri itself.

Principal Government Medical College Rajouri, Dr Kuldeep Singh, told Greater Kashmir that the new departments that have been opened in the hospital include department of oncology (cancer department), radiotherapy, community medicine, microbiology and physiology. He added that specialists along with other staff have also been recruited in the new departments