Rajouri hospital to get maiden OGP, manifold system

The Government Medical College and Associated Hospital Rajouri is all set to get maiden oxygen generation plant and manifold system with authorities expecting completion of project by February end.

Earlier, shortage of oxygen cylinders especially during peak state of coronaVirus pandemic was a burning issue in Rajouri hospital with civil society raised hue and cry demanding a specific oxygen generation plant for the hospital.

Officials within the GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri told Greater Kashmir that the department of health proposed setting up an oxygen manifold system and generation plant in the health institution in order to meet oxygen supply and to ensure uninterrupted oxygen supply in all vital sections.

“A project was approved and the Mechanical Engineering Department (MED) was nominated as the executing agency of the project.” the officials said.

They informed that an oxygen supply pipeline has been laid for oxygen supply and all the vital sections of the hospital have been covered under the pipeline network.

Officials of medical college and hospital further said that oxygen generation plant work is going on at full pace for earliest completion.

Principal of Government Medical College Rajouri, Dr. Kuldeep Singh said that the Mechanical Engineering Department is carrying out the work and the pipeline network has been laid.

“We are hopeful that the oxygen generation plant will get complete by February and we will get uninterrupted oxygen supply in the hospital.” Dr. Singh said.

He further informed that through the oxygen generation plant, we will be able to supply oxygen to many health institutions of Rajouri and Poonch districts.