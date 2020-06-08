Rajouri: OPD services resume in GMC Hospital after 4 days

The Out Patient Department (OPD) and general services were resumed in Government Medical College (GMC) and Associated Hospital in this district on Monday, after remaining shut for four days.

The services were closed on Wednesday after a patient hailing from the district’s Kalakote area was tested positive for COVID19 following his visit to the hospital.

An official said as a precautionary measure and in line with the COVID19 protocol, the health facilities were shut to ensure there was no spread of the infection, which has seen a surge in Jammu and Kashmir in the past one week.

Principal, Government Medical College, Dr Kuldeep Singh said the OPD has been restored and patients were being allowed to visit the hospital for general checkup.