Rajouri, Poonch goes to polls today under Phase-V

The voting under Phase-V of District Development Council elections will be held today in four territorial constituencies of Rajouri and Poonch districts with administration said to have put in place tight security arrangements whereas all the polling parties were dispatched from strong room on Wednesday.

In Poonch district, voting under fifth phase will be held in Lassana and Poonch DDC whereas in Dhangri, Kalakote DDC constituencies of Rajouri district.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch Rahul Yadav said that there are 84 polling stations in Lassana and Poonch DDC constituencies for which polling parties were dispatched.

“All the polling parties have reached safely at their polling stations.” the Deputy Commissioner said.

He further added that strong security arrangements have been put in place by the administration to ensure free and fair voting.

Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Mohammad Nazir Sheikh on the other hand said that there are 67 polling stations in Kalakote DDC constituency and 49 in Dhangri with a total of 116 polling stations. “All the polling parties have reached safely at their polling stations.” Deputy Commissioner, said.

He added that at some polling stations where there are apprehensions of some problems, tight security arrangements have been put in place and extra deployment has also been made.