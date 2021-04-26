Rajouri, Poonch in dire need of medical stocks, oxygen: Apni Party

Apni Party Vice President Choudhary Zulfikar Ali Monday said that the Rajouri and Poonch districts were in dire need of medical stocks and oxygen supply.

In a statement issued here, Ali raised concerns over the alarming situation emerging due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 second wave in the country. He said that the condition on ground zero was becoming grimmer and the failing of medical facilities was adding more to the agonies of the infected persons and their families.

“The border districts of Rajouri and Poonch already have limited medical facilities and the fear of the spread of this disease has already begun to haunt the minds of the people here,” Ali said.

He said that the government must ensure that an adequate supply of oxygen and other lifesaving drugs are maintained in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch. “The administration must see to it that all the preemptive measures are taken promptly in case the situation deteriorates and isolation wards are created beforehand in order to handle the patients inflow,” he said. Ali said that the oxygen generating plant in the medical college of Rajouri was still non-functional and needed to be made operational at once.

“I urge the government to make these defunct plants operational so that any calamitous situation is handled in an effective manner and the sufferings of COVID-19 patients are mitigated appositely,” he said.