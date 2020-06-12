Rajouri: Social distancing goes for a toss as people attend bull race

Social distancing norms to prevent spread COVID19 were defied in this district as thousands of people assembled to watch a bull race on Thursday.

The event was organised in Dhanore village of the district despite health advisories asking people to stay home.

Police later swung into action and registered an FIR against while as District authorities assured strict action against the organisers of the event.

The event is held in paddy fields every year in June when farmer plough these muddy fields to prepare them for sowing the seedlings.

An official said people from the village including some farmers organized the bull race in which thousands of people, including youth, took part. The race continued for hours together.

The official said the social distancing norms were violated as thousands of people assembled in close contact with each other while most of them were not even wearing masks.

District Magistrate Rajouri, Muhammad Nazir Sheikh said soon after the matter came into his notice, an FIR was registered.

“The organisers of the event shall be identified soon and strict action as per the law shall be taken against them.” said Nazir.