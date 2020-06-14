Rajouri village declared red zone

The district administration here on Sunday Barsala village as red zone after several cases of COVID19 were reported from the area.

An official said many of the villages circling Barsala had been declared as red zone earlier after an employee of J&K Bank posted in Peeri branch was tested positive for COVID19.

“The village Barsala in Peeri Tehsil has been declared as red zone,” said an official statement from the office of District Magistrate Rajouri.

It said all the restrictions including complete lockdown and no inward and outward movement shall remain applicable in the village till further orders.