Rajouri witnesses biggest single-day spike

Rajouri district on Friday witnessed the biggest spike in the number of Covid19 cases in a single day with 51 persons testing positive including 16 from a single village.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh, said, “Sixteen among them were in administrative quarantine facilities after they returned from outside.”

Four persons from Ward-10 of Rajouri old town have tested positive, all these are contacts of an already positive person. Three persons from Nagesh bridge locality of Rajouri town and three from Gambhir Brahmana village, both red zones, have also tested positive.

Similarly, one person from Kheora locality of Rajouri town, one from Panja chowk area, one from Jawahar Nagar and one from Khandli Bridge Chapriyan have tested positive after which authorities have decided to go for strict restrictions in the town.

Besides, many other people who were randomly sampled and a few who were contacts have also been tested positive, the ADC said.

District Magistrate Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh, said the administration has decided to go for lockdown in the Rajouri town.