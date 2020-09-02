Rajouri: Woman receives firearm injuries, hospitalized

Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: September 3, 2020, 1:52 AM

A woman was injured here on Wednesday after her brother allegedly opened fire during scuffle within the family.

A police official said two brothers, identified as Dilbagh Singh and Kirpal Singh – both resident of Keri Javar village of Dharamsal entered in a scuffle over some issue during which their sister, Anju Devi intervened and tried to pacify the brothers.

“In a fit of anger, Kirpal Singh fired his 12-bore rifle. His sister received splinter injuries and was shifted to Community Health centre Kalakote for treatment. Her condition is said to be stable,” said the official.

“We have registered a case and arrested the accused Kirtar Singh. Further investigation into the matter is going on.” said the official.

