Rajouri youth dies in Chandigarh, family alleges foul play

The family members of a Rajouri youth who died in mysterious circumstances in Chandigarh on Friday demanded a probe into his death, alleging that he was murdered.

The deceased was been identified as Naheem A Shah son of Junaid Shah resident of Targain village of Budhal in Rajouri district.

Mubarakh Shah, paternal uncle of the deceased, told Greater Kashmir that Naheem was pursuing a dental surgery course at a private college in Chandigarh where he was found dead under mysterious circumstances late Wednesday evening.

“We came to know that he was beaten mercilessly and died there,” he said and added that the family members have reached Chandigarh.

He said that the body of deceased has been shifted to a government hospital in Chandigarh.

A senior officer of Rajouri police said that they are looking into the matter.