Rana proposes 'Jammu Declaration' to forge unity

National Conference (NC) Provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana Saturday proposed ‘Jammu Declaration’, a charter to forge unity and reinforce trust between diverse communities and divergent regions of Jammu and Kashmir.

A statement of NC issued here said quoted Rana while addressing a public meeting at the border township of Thanamandi in Rajouri as saying that the core of the declaration would be to engage the people in inter-region and intra-regional dialogue to bridge the fault-lines being created by the “divisive forces” on the basis of region and religion.

He strongly pitched for wide ranging confidence building measures between the two regions and within the regions and their sub-regions, between religious and ethnic groups and between different shades of opinion.

“Intra-regional and inter-region broad-based dialogue has assumed added significance in the wake of mistrust being created by vested interests over a period of time, which is not in consonance with the idea of Jammu and Kashmir,” Rana said in the statement. “A collective effort is needed to find out the genesis of fault-lines and suggest corrective measures to revive and sustain the glorious ethos for which Jammu and Kashmir was known the world over.”

He said that time had come when such a proposition should emanate from Jammu, the abode of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians and bring into its compass the regions of Kashmir and Ladakh, given the spirit of unity.

“Such a declaration coming on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is best tribute to his message of unity,” Rana said in the statement.

He said Gandhi had seen a ray of hope emanating from Jammu and Kashmir during the horrendous days of the partition of the subcontinent and let this spirit be the source of inspiration for the compatriots across the country.