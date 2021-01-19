Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
RCRG distributes blankets among poor families

Under its efforts to extend helping hands to the needy families, the Rotary Club Rajouri Grand distributed blankets among the needy families amid the ongoing winter season.

Club members headed by Rotary Club Rajouri Grand President Lokesh Bakshi distributed blankets among thirty needy families in Rajouri city and surrounding areas.

Bakshi told that the list of beneficiaries was prepared by visiting several places after which they have  distributed blankets to protect them from the cold.

He further said that the club is initiating a series of efforts to help needy families in different ways and in the best possible manner.

