Recovery of body from Aans River: Family alleges foul play

After the family of a Panihad Moori man, who was found dead from the bank of Aans River in Rajouri district on Tuesday evening, claimed that the death was suspicious, police on Wednesday launched inquest proceedings and conducted the post-mortem in Rajouri hospital through a Board of Directors (BoDs).

Police sources said that body of Javaid Ahmed son of Abdul Rashid of Panihad Moori, a Gram Rozgar Sewak in Rural Development Department, was found on the bank of flooded Aans River on Tuesday evening.

During initial investigation, they said that the death of the RDD employee turned out to be mysterious following which his family members demanded that the matter be thoroughly probed.

“On the demand of the family members of the deceased, police, Wednesday conducted the post-mortem through a Board of Directors (BoD) constituted by the local administration,” they said.

Station House Officer Kandi, Mustaj Ahmed said that post mortem examination has been conducted in Rajouri hospital through BoDs and inquest proceedings under CrPC 174 have been launched to ascertain the actual cause of the death of the RDD employee.