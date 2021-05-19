Relief for Pir Panchal region |Administration opens Mughal Road for patients

After a lot of hue and cry from different sections of society, the Administration has finally allowed movement of patients referred from Rajouri and Poonch districts to move over the road.

Pertinent to mention here that four days ago, the Lieutenant Governor Administration of Jammu and Kashmir UT announced limited opening of Mughal Road allowing only fruit trucks and Gujjars and Bakerwals to move over the road that too after permission from administration with Divisional Commissioners were directed to put in place the mechanism for issuance of permissions.

However the decision resulted hue and cry among people with many termed this decision as highly selective and limited.

“Mughal Road is the only road in entire country where one needs a caste certificate to travel,” a social media user, Azad Hussain put on his social media wall mentioning decision to allow only Gujjars and Bakerwals to move over the road.

“Is Government trying to divide people on the name of caste that too for travelling over a road,” said a local Mohammad Shahid.

People also demanded authorities to allow patients to travel over the road and said that hundreds of people from Rajouri and Poonch districts receive medical treatment in Kashmir valley and moving over the road to reach their destination is not less than a dream for them.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Lieutenant Governor Administration of Jammu and Kashmir informed that patients will also be allowed to move over the road.

“Patients referred from Rajouri and Poonch shall be allowed to move over the road,” the office of Jammu and Kashmir LG informed. “DCs and Divisional Commissioners shall put in place a mechanism for issuing permission to patients.”

Commissioner Secretary of Transport department, Hridesh Kumar, earlier on Wednesday afternoon interacted with Greater Kashmir during visit of Rajouri and said that demand for opening of road for patients has been put forth and he will discuss it will higher administration shortly.