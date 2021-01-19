Road Safety Month 2021 | DC Rajouri flags off students' rally to spread awareness

As a part of the Road Safety Month, District Administration Rajouri on Tuesday organised a students’ rally to spread awareness about the traffic and safety rules.

The Rally started from New Bustand and after passing from main markets culminated at the PWD Dakbunglow and was flagged off by the Deputy Commissioner, Rajesh K Shavan, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Sher Singh; Additional SP, Liyaqat Chowdhary; Chief Education Officer, Gulzar Hussain; Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Shamim Un Nissa Bhatti and Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Inzar Rana were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner, while speaking on the occasion, said that the aim of the road safety month is to inculcate traffic education and awareness among motorists, commuters, pedestrians including college and school goers to make them aware about safety measures to be taken while on the road. He threw light on the importance of safety rules that need to be followed while driving.