Robbers throw chili powder, rob man of Rs 4.8 lakh

Two unidentified robbers threw chili powder into the eyes of a man and robbed him of Rs 4.8 lakh, here in Nowshera on Monday.
Reports said that one Brijesh Kumar, a worker at Friends petrol pump, Rajal, on the Jammu-Poonch highway, was handed over an amount of Rs 4.8 lakh by his boss and asked to deposit the money in the bank.
“I was on way to the bank on my scooty when at an abandoned place, two motorcycle-borne youth threw chili powder at me. I fell and the duo fled away with the money I had kept in the storage compartment of my vehicle,” Kumar said.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Nowshera, Brijesh Sharma said that soon after the incident, an investigation has been launched and efforts are on to trace the duo.