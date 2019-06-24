Robbers throw chili powder, rob man of Rs 4.8 lakh

Also Read | Burglars loot Rs 2 lakh from JK Bank Mirgund branch

Two unidentified robbers threw chili powder into the eyes of a man and robbed him of Rs 4.8 lakh, here in Nowshera on Monday.

Also Read | Burglars loot nearly three lakh rupees from bank in central Kashmir

Reports said that one Brijesh Kumar, a worker at Friends petrol pump, Rajal, on the Jammu-Poonch highway, was handed over an amount of Rs 4.8 lakh by his boss and asked to deposit the money in the bank.

Also Read | Delhi CM attacked with chilli powder in secretariat: Officials

“I was on way to the bank on my scooty when at an abandoned place, two motorcycle-borne youth threw chili powder at me. I fell and the duo fled away with the money I had kept in the storage compartment of my vehicle,” Kumar said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Nowshera, Brijesh Sharma said that soon after the incident, an investigation has been launched and efforts are on to trace the duo.