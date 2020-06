District administration Doda today made the wearing of face mask compulsory for the general public while coming out of their homes.

“The wearing of face mask is being made compulsory for the general public while coming out of their houses within the jurisdiction of the district,” said an order issued by District Magistrate Dr Sagar D Doifode.

“Any violation of this order shall invite the penalty of Rs 200 and penal action warranted under rules,” the order reads.