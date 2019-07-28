Sans bridge, people risk their lives to cross flooded river in Guleer Budhal

As the authorities have not constructed a bridge over the GuleerNallah, in the ongoing rainy season, every day, people of Guleer area in Budhal Tehsil risk their lives to cross the flooded water channel.

The residents of the area have appealed the Governor’s administration and DC Rajouri in particular to look into their issues and construct a bridge over the river as soon as possible.

Villagers including Mohammad Sadiq, Ajaz Ahmed, Shoket Ali and others claimed that they have time and again approached the successive political representatives, BDOs, SDMs, and Tehsildars to construct a foot over bridge over the GuleerNallah but all their requests have fallen on the deaf ears of the authorities since decades.

“As public works are being given priority in Governor’s administration, I hope that the Governor of the State will construct a foot over bridge on GuleerNallah on priority,” said Mohammad Farooq Inqbali, a socio-political leader of the area.

When told about the problem confronting Guleer residents, Deputy Commission Rajouri, Mohammad Aijaz Assad said, “I will get a detailed project prepared for the construction of bridge on GuleerNallah soon.”