Sarpanch, others booked for alleged misuse of stamp of revenue official

Police in Rajouri district have registered a case against a Sarpanch and few others for alleged misuse of stamp of a revenue official of the rank of Patwari.

Officials said that a matter came to light before Tehsildar Khawas that Sarpanch from Odharni panchayat of Khawas prepared a fake stamp of Patwari for Patwar Halqa Kot Charwal and allegedly prepared revenue related documents to press for sanction of some cases under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY).

“The matter was taken up with police authorities after which a case under relevant sections of law have been registered in Dharamsal police station with team of police from Teryath police post is investigating the matter.” officials added.

A police officer said that a complaint in the matter was received from Tehsildar Khawas after which a case in FIR 100/2020 under sections 420 and others in IPC has been registered and Sarpanch Odharni panchayat and another local person have been booked.