SDH Mendhar sans basic amenities

Catering to the needs of healthcare of over one lakh people in Mendhar, Sub-District Hospital Mendhar continues to function in absence of several basic amenities.

As per official details, the SDH lacks a digital X-ray, which is one of the basic needs in a healthcare setup. At present, an old model X-ray machine is being used.

The hospital also lacks a blood bank, making it difficult for hospital authorities to carry out surgeries on a daily basis.

Several locals from Mendhar, including Tanveer Ahmed and Imtiyaz Chowdhary, said, “Not only the health machinery, but the hospital also lacks sitting arrangements for attendants. People are forced to sit on the floor in and outside the hospital.”

“Also, there isn’t a toilet complex outside the hospital and everyone depends on the minimal number of toilets present inside the building,” they said.

They further claimed that the hospital land is constantly shrinking due to the absence of a proper boundary wall. “People encroach upon the hospital land as per their whims,” they said.

On being contacted, Block Medical Officer Mendhar, Dr Parvez Khan, said, “The higher authorities ahev already been informed about the problems and need of equipments, including a digital X-Ray. I am sure that the required setup will be made available soon.”