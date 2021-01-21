Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Rajouri,
UPDATED: January 21, 2021, 11:23 PM

Searches conducted in Rajouri villages

Joint teams of army, police, BSF and CRPF began searches following some ‘specific’ inputs. GK Photo
File photo

Army on Thursday conducted searches in Dhar Sakri and Nar villages of Rajouri’s Kotranka sub division with army teams conducting patrolling on many upper areas of snow laden mountains.

The search operation started on Thursday morning and was going on when last reports were received.

Official sources said that villages including Dhar Sakri, Nar, Kathooni and others are under search operation.

“The area is located near snow laden Pir Panjal mountains with army teams also carrying out area domination over these upper ranges.” the official sources further said.

