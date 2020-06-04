Searches continue in Mendhar on 4th day

The ongoing Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in villages of Mendhar in Poonch district entered fourth day on Thursday with senior officers of army and police present in the area.

The CASO was launched on Monday morning jointly by Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army’s Rashtriya Rifles Batallion after reports of some ‘suspicious movement’ in the area.

“The operation continued in the villages of Mendhar that include Sakhi Maidan, Topa and other adjoining villages,” official sources said.

“Senior officers of army and police also camped at the cordon site in the area and monitored the situation,” the sources said.

“Authorities and some intelligence agencies are suspecting an infiltration from Line of Control in recent days and later some information of suspicious movement in the area,” the official sources disclosed. Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral, confirmed that search operation continued for fourth consecutive day on Thursday and said teams of army and police were on the job.