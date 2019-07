Also Read | Government forces launch searches in Rajouri areas

Security forces on Wednesday launched a search operation in Kalsian area of Nowshera in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police official said that two suspects were seen moving in the area located close to Line of Control folowing which joint teams of army and police rushed to the spot.

Searches were going-on in the area when this report was being filed.