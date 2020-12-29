Security heightened at religious places: SSP Poonch

High alert has been sounded and security has been heightened at several religious places across Poonch region after the arrest of three militant associates, Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral said on Tuesday.

According to Police, the three militant associates arrested by security forces in Poonch two days ago were tasked to lob grenades on religious places of Mendhar sub-division after which a security alert has been sounded and security of all important religious places has been heightened.

The three militant associates arrested by security forces in Poonch two days ago were tasked to lob grenades on religious places of Mendhar sub-division after which a security alert has been sounded and security of all important religious places has been heightened.

These militant associates, who include two brothers, were arrested by army and police from Balakote area of Mendhar with six hand grenades were also recovered from their possession.

“They were in regular contact with handlers in Pakistan and were regularly communicating with them through social media websites.” the official sources said.

They added that two among the three militant associates arrested were in direct tough with a man living in a LoC village of PaKinfront of Balakote area and he dropped grenades in buffer zone infront Indian army posts from where the two men hailing from Dabi village of Mendhar picked the consignment and handed it over to a man of another village of Mendhar.

“In the conversation between the arrested militant associates and handlers from across, it has become clear that associates were initially reluctant in lobbing grenades on religious places but handlers insisted them to carry out the task after which associates agreed upon it.” the sources further added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Ramesh Angral confirmed Greater Kashmir that the arrested militant associated was set to lob grenades at some religious places which could have fuelled religious tension in the area. “These associates were in regular touch with handlers across who asked them to lob grenades on religious places,” claimed the SSP. He further said that investigation into the matter is going on and more arrests are expected.