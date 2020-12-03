Security on high alert as live hand grenade found in Rajouri

Live hand grenade was found in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Chandan Kohli said that based on a specific tip off, a team headed by Station House Officer (SHO), Rajouri, Sameer Jillani found the grenade kept alongside a road between Gujjar Mandi and Kheora stretch.

In view of the District Development Council Polls, security is high in Rajouri and prompt action by the police team averted a possible militant action, the officer said. Kohli informed that at around 1 PM, based on a specific tip off, a team headed by SHO Rajouri recovered the grenade lying alongside road between Gujjar Mandi – Kheora stretch.

“The grenade was recovered from the spot,” the SSP said. He further informed that a case under relevant sections of law have been registered in Rajouri police station with investigation into the matter and hunt to nab the accused is going on.

Meanwhile, later at around 2 PM, some passerby noticed a suspicious object lying on same road after which SSP Rajouri along with other officers of army and police rushed to the spot and sealed the area.

“The second object was also lying on road between Gujjar Mandi and Kheora behind Deputy Commissioner office complex,” Kohli said.

He informed that the object, which was suspected to be an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED), was destroyed on the spot with no explosive was recovered from it.

He informed that a security alert has been issued in Rajouri, while as security has been beefed up and investigation in the matter on.

Officials on the other hand said that the recovery of hand grenade and suspicious object has been taken seriously by forces and intelligence agencies.

“The roadside site from where grenade was recovered is between offices of DC, DIG and SSP Rajouri on left side and Army’s vital Advanced Landing Ground on right side and a grenade attack on any of these would have led to a major militancy incident.” the officials said.

They added that the second suspicious object recovered from the spot was a radio set fitted with wires and looked like an IED which however was found not having any explosive material when destroyed.