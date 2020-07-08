Seeks involvement of public representatives in development plans

Asking the government to involve public representatives in planning and development at district level board meetings, senior leader, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP), Aijaz Ahmed Khan on Wednesday demanded implementation of Panchayati Raj Act in toto in J&K.

In a statement, Khan pointed out that the government has failed to hold any District Planning and Development Board meetings in J&K.

“The government should make Planning and Development Boards functional in the districts by making an Advisory Council for time being to implement the demands of the people through their elected representatives,” said Khan.

He said the district level Boards have to be established in J&K under Panchayati Raj Act under three-tier system, for which, Prime Minister Narindra Modi has also made commitment to strengthen democratic institution.

“While three institutions like BDC, Panchayats ,Muncipal Committees and Parliament are existing, yet no meeting of Planning and District Development Boards have been organised for the last many months depriving review and planning of the developmental activities,” he said.

The former minister alleged that none of the elected representatives from the three-tier system was directly or indirectly being consulted by the administration for the formation of the Capex budget.

“Even as the elected legislators are not existing, but the Board should be made functional. We can strengthen democracy at the grassroots by involving institutions like BDC, Municipality and former legislatures to be part of planning and developments of the district for better and effective implementation of the schemes,” Khan said.