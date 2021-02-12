Several Reasi villages lack road connectivity

Several villages in villages in remote areas of Reasi district are up in arms against the government for neglecting their areas on development parameters.

“There are dozens of villages in the remote areas of Reasi district where people are still deprived of road facilities,” alleged a group of villagers. In this modern age, they have to walk many kilometers to reach the tehsil or district headquarters. Although on the one hand, the government is talking about digital India and claims of paved roads, but Unfortunately, the people of the said areas of Reasi district have not yet got the unpaved roads.

There are several villages in sub-division Mahore where it takes people a whole day to reach the sub-divisional headquarters including Gulabgarh, Kaidoora, Dewal, Nihoch, Arbais, Shibrass, Baddar, Balmatkote, Bagodass, Shikari, etc. They say that even if someone ever falls ill or has an accident in the area, it takes several hours to carry the patient on Chairpai to the hospital, many of whom die on the way and now so far, several people have died in the same way, including several pregnant women.

Locals say that as soon as the elections come, the leaders make loud claims, but as soon as the elections are over, the leaders forget their promise and the people are left in their condition.