Sex racket busted in Rajouri, two women among three held

Police in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday claimed to have busted a sex racket and arrested three persons, including two women.

Senior superintendent of police Rajouri, Yougal Manhas said that on a specific information was received by police that a woman is running a sex racket in her house in ward no 04 of Rajouri town.

After receiving this information, a special team was constituted and a raid was conducted on suspected location in ward 04 in the presence of executive magistrate and women constables, he said.

During the raid, police arrested a man and two women from the spot. One among the two arrested women is a resident of Sankari village and presently resides in ward 04 of Rajouri from where she was running the racket for past some time.

The other arrested woman is a resident of Bhera village of Mendhar Poonch while the arrested man is a local resident of Rajouri Muradpur and runs a shop in Panja area, said Manhas.

A case, FIR 376/2019 under sections 3,4,5,7 ITP Act and 370 RPC has been registered in police station Rajouri and all the three have been taken into police custody.

“During the initial investigation, some more names have come to fore who are directly and indirectly involved in the racket,” he said.