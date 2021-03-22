Sheema Nabi takes over as SSP Rajouri

Sheema Nabi Qasba on Monday took over as Superintendent of Police in Rajouri district.

Sheema, an IPS officer, was recently transferred as SP Rajouri. Chandan Kohli, the outgoing officer, handed over the charge to Sheema at District Police Office Rajouri.

Senior officers and officials of police administration were present.

Members of civil society and several political, social and cultural organisations held farewell events for outgoing SSP Chandan Kohli who was appreciated for his tenure in Rajouri district.