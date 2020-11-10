Shelling along LoC in Poonch

The areas along the Line of Control in Poonch witnessed shelling on Tuesday.

Defence officials said Pakistan Army resorted to firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Shahpur and Kirni areas of Poonch district at 10 am on Tuesday.

“The firing and shelling from Pakistan lasted for over four hours and entire area came under intense shelling,” the officials said.

However, there was no report of any loss.

Jammu-based spokesman of the Indian Army, Lt Col DevanderAnand said, “The Army retaliated befittingly to the unprovoked firing and shelling from Pakistan.”