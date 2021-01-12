Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
UPDATED: January 12, 2021, 11:19 PM

Shelling along LoC in Sunderbani

After a lull of nearly eleven days, the guns of armies of India and Pakistan started to roar on Line of Control in Sunderbani sector area of Rajouri district, officials said.

The officials said that violation of ceasefire started at around 06:55 PM in LoC areas of Sunderbani sector.

“Small arms firing as well as mortar shelling started in the area and all the forward locations got affected with it.” the officials said.

They added that firing and shelling in the area was going on when last reports were received with no immediate reports of any loss of life in firing and shelling.

