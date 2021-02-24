Shopping complex gutted in Poonch blaze

Mysterious blaze Wednesday engulfed a few acres of forest area in Gambhir Brahmana village of Rajouri district whereas in the neighbouring district, a shopping complex comprising three shops was gutted in a fire incident at Poonch bus stand.

Officials of Rajouri fire station told Greater Kashmir that during the intervening night of February 23 and 24, mysterious fire broke out in the forest area at Gambhir Brahmna village of Rajouri tehsil.

“Few acres of forest land in the area were engulfed by flames. Later fire-tenders from fire station Rajouri with the help of forest staff doused the fire,” said officials.

In yet another fire incident in the twin border district, a shopping complex located at Poonch bus stand also got reduced to ashes. “In the afternoon, the flames erupted from a sweet shop and soon they spread and engulfed the shopping complex comprising three shops,” said officials.

They said that a fire fighting operation was launched but the business establishments were completely gutted.