Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 10, 2019, 5:30 PM

Shots fired during scuffle in Rajouri, two injured

Both the injured were shifted to a hospital in Rajouri for treatment. They were identified as as Issaq Shah son of Ayub Shah resident of Kotedhara and Nazakat Hussain son of Noor Hussain resident of Karhad.
Shots were fired during a scuffle between two groups at a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving two persons injured.

Reports said that two groups entered in a scuffle over some issue in Karhad village of the district during which a person reportedly opened fire, leaving two persons injured.

A police official said they are investigating the incident.

