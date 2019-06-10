Shots fired during scuffle in Rajouri, two injured

Shots were fired during a scuffle between two groups at a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, leaving two persons injured.

Reports said that two groups entered in a scuffle over some issue in Karhad village of the district during which a person reportedly opened fire, leaving two persons injured.

Both the injured were shifted to a hospital in Rajouri for treatment. They were identified as as Issaq Shah son of Ayub Shah resident of Kotedhara and Nazakat Hussain son of Noor Hussain resident of Karhad.

A police official said they are investigating the incident.