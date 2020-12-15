Editor's Picks, Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: December 15, 2020, 11:02 PM

Snow clearance operation begins on Mughal road

Complete restoration depends on weather conditions: DC Poonch
Amid closure of historic Mughal Road for seventh consecutive day, the authorities have started snow clearance operation on Mughal road with Deputy Commissioner Poonch said that complete restoration of road depends purely on weather conditions now.

Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav said that snow clearance work has been started and is going on at full pace.

“Men and machinery have reached upto Poshana and are moving upwards.” Deputy Commissioner said.

He however added that snow clearance operation upto Pir Ki Gali and complete restoration of road depends upon weather conditions now as there is heavy accumulation of snowfall making the snow clearance operation challenging one.

