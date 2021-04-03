Snow cleared from Mughal Road

The Mughal Road connecting Bufliaz in Poonch with Shopian has been made ready for one-way traffic with the clearance of the snow.

The men and machinery of Mechanical Engineering Department removing the snow from both sides of the road reached at Pir Ki Gali mountainous pass while clearing the snow. The traffic police have been asked to conduct inspection of the road to take a call on the restoration of the traffic.

Assistant Engineer, Mechanical Engineering Department, Tariq Mahmood told Greater Kashmir that from Poonch side, men and machinery engaged for snow clearance reached at Pir Ki Gali by late evening on Friday and the road is clear for single lane traffic from Bufliyaz side.

“Our counterparts from Shopian have also cleared snow from Shopian side between Pir Ki Gali and Heerpora,” he said.

He said that there are a few narrow slopes and turns between Bufliyaz and Pir Ki Gali that require more clearance of snow and “we have decided to dedicate our snow clearance team for widening of these patches in next two days”.

A team headed by Deputy Commissioner Poonch and Senior Superintendent of Police also visited the Mughal Road on Saturday and took stock of the situation.

Mahmood said that the traffic police have been informed about the completion of snow clearance operation and “it is the traffic police now that has to conduct an inspection and take a final call on restoration of traffic”.

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Inder Jeet told Greater Kashmir that a team of administration headed by him visited the Mughal Road but did not manage to reach Pir Ki Gali due to an encounter going on near Chor Ki Gali on Shopian side.

“We visited little short of last point from Poonch side as encounter was going on between security forces and militants,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

He added, “From our side, we are almost ready for opening of the road.”