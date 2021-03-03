Pir Panjal, Today's Paper
SUMIT BHARGAV
Rajouri,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 11:57 PM

Soldier found dead in Rajouri camp

Representational Photo
An Army personnel of the rank of Sepoy died under mysterious conditions with his bullet-ridden body found inside the camp in Rajouri town on Wednesday.

The Army man was posted in an Army camp near Gurdan area of Rajouri town where his bullet-ridden body was found.

“We have taken the body into possession and shifted it to civil hospital for medical examination where post-mortem examination was conducted,” Police said.

It said that the body of the Army man was having bullet marks and investigation was going on to ascertain the cause of his death.

