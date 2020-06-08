Soldier found dead on LoC

An army man was on Monday found dead in an area close to the Line of Control (LoC), an official said.

The official said the solider was posted on a forward location on the LoC in Baloni area of Krishna Ghati sector. “He was found lying in pool of blood by his colleagues who rushed him to a local army hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” said the official.

He said the medico-legal formalities were later conducted through police. “The deceased was having a bullet injury mark which states that death took place due to injury inflicted on his body due to a bullet,” the official said. “We are investigating the matter to ascertain the cause of death,” said police officer.