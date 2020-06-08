Pir Panjal
JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 3:33 AM

Soldier found dead on LoC

JAVED IQBAL
Mendhar,
UPDATED: June 9, 2020, 3:33 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

An army man was on Monday found dead in an area close to the Line of Control (LoC), an official said.

The official said the solider was posted on a forward location on the LoC in Baloni area of Krishna Ghati sector. “He was found lying in pool of blood by his colleagues who rushed him to a local army hospital where doctors declared him brought dead,” said the official.

Trending News
File Pic

Traffic halted on Baramulla-Handwara road after suspicious material found

File Pic

Sopore driver dies at Srinagar hospital; J&K Covid-19 toll now 47

Representational Pic

NC seeks compensation to hailstorm-hit orchardists, growers

File pic/GK

JKAP demands special financial package for transport industry

He said the medico-legal formalities were later conducted through police. “The deceased was having a bullet injury mark which states that death took place due to injury inflicted on his body due to a bullet,” the official said. “We are investigating the matter to ascertain the cause of death,” said police officer.

Related News